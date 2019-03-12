

CTV Regina





Two Regina men have been charged as a result of an investigation by the Regina Police Service Online Stolen Property Unit.

According to police, tools listed for sale by Rickey Viney, 60, were similar to those reported as stolen from several Regina retailers.

Further investigation led to evidence that another man, Shawn Ronald Dieter, 36, was selling the stolen tools to Viney.

In late February a search warrant was executed on Viney’s residence where many of the stolen tools were recovered, along with other new tools also believed to be stolen.

Dieter is charged with trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and shoplifting under $5000 along with other charges.

Viney faces a charge of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Dieter made his first court appearance on these charges on Mar 5th, while Viney will make his first appearance on April 10.