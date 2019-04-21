

CTV Regina





Two people are in hospital after an early morning shooting in the 200 blk. of Fines Dr.

Officers were dispatched to the 1900 blk. of Fleet St. around 5 a.m. on Sunday, after a report of two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to hospital by EMS with injuries that are described as non-life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting took place outside in the 200 blk. of Fines Dr.

Officers have secured the location and are actively investigating the incident. Investigators are still searching for evidence and information that can help clarify the circumstances of the shooting and who was involved.

At this time, they do not believe that this shooting was a random occurrence.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.