

Claire Hanna & Michaela Solomon





Two former Saskatchewan Roughriders were inducted into the Plaza of Honour on Thursday.

Quarterback Kerry Joseph was drafted first overall, but Rams alumnus Neal Hughes had some bumps in the road.

He wasn’t drafted in 2004, something that he reflected on ahead of Thursdays induction.

“It was a great lesson to me too, nothing is given in professional sports,” Hughes said. “You have to work your butt off to get everything that you get. Went through a lot of adversity that day because obviously not drafted, wondering if I'd ever play football again.”

Hughes eventually got an invite to training camp and went on to have a decade long career with the Riders including two Grey Cup rings.

Both inductees agree there was one major turning point in their careers with the Riders.

“I think one of the defining moments was the Labour Day Classic,” Joseph said. “The stadium was vibrating, that moment is always going to be etched in my mind.”

"Kerry Joseph took that big long run for a touchdown, in the Labour Day classic,” Hughes said. That was kind of the turning point, not only that season but in my mind it was probably the turning point of the organization.”

The induction took place Thursday evening.