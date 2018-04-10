

CTV Regina





Two men are on the loose after a robbery at a pizza restaurant on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 500 block of Seventh Avenue around 4:15 p.m. for a robbery call.

Two men, each armed with a gun, entered the restaurant and demanded cash.

The suspects fled the area in a dark coloured vehicle with an unknown amount of money.

The first suspect is described as wearing black pants, white runners, a blue hoodie, and sunglasses and had a bandanna covering his face.

The second man is described as wearing dark clothing, sunglasses and a balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.