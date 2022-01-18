U of R announces 'phased' return to in-person learning

The University of Regina is planning for a full resumption of in-person courses on Mar. 1.

The school said a phased return to in-person operations will begin on Feb. 7. It is currently working to determine which courses, classes and laboratories will return first.

On-campus events and activities are scheduled to resume on Feb. 22.

Faculty and staff who are currently working remotely will return to campus on Mar 1, the school said, with some returning sooner to assist with the phased approach.

“This phased return to in-person classes, combined with the University’s requirement for proof of vaccination or regular rapid antigen testing, updated guidelines for masking on campus, and other precautions that are in place, will make the University environment as safe as possible,” the school said in a news release.

The U of R said temporary “pivots” to remote learning may be necessary for individual classes, or if the public health orders change.