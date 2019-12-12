REGINA -- University of Regina President Vianne Timmons will take office as Vice-Chancellor of Memorial University in St. John's, N.L.

According to a tweet from Memorial University, Timmons will take office on April 1, 2020.

The move has been confirmed by the U of R.

“The decision to leave the University of Regina is not one that I made lightly,” said Timmons. “The University of Regina, our city, and our province welcomed me and my family so warmly when we arrived in 2008, and my love for and commitment to this province have only grown since that time. However, at this point in my life and career I could not pass up the opportunity to return to my home province of Newfoundland and Labrador to take on new challenges at Memorial University of Newfoundland.”