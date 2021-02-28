REGINA -- The University of Regina will announce its new president and vice Chancellor on Monday morning.

The school said it has undergone a nearly year-long hiring process to fill the open role.

"The university is excited to be able to introduce the new president who is exceptionally qualified to lead the university into its 50th anniversary year in 2024 and beyond," the school said in a release.

Former president Vianne Timmons held the role for 11 years. Timmons left the university in 2019, to take office as Vice-Chancellor of Memorial University in St. John's, N.L.

Thomas Chase served as the interim president and vice chancellor after Timmons stepped down.

The announcement is expected to take place at 10 a.m. on Monday. The U of R said it has a number of activities planned to introduce the new president.