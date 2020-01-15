REGINA -- Unifor has put out a new video identifying temporary workers in the Co-op Refinery lockout. The most recent version does not include a picture of a man, who earlier this week went public with his story, claiming he's never had anything to do with the refinery.

The original video posted by Unifor last week, which featured a photo of Regina business owner Kalpesh Patel, has been taken down.

Patel held a news conference on Monday in an effort to clear his name after the video was released. He said he's never had anything to do with the Co-op Refinery Complex.

The new video is the same as the one released last week only without Patel's name and photo.

CTV News reached out to Unifor local 594 for comment, but they said they have nothing to do with the video and directed us to the union's national office.

In a statement to CTV News, Executive Assistant to Unifor National President Scott Doherty says, “We are still trying to locate a photo of another individual with the same name who is working at the refinery for our next video in an attempt to discourage scabs… To be clear, no one crossing a picket line has an expectation of privacy… Unifor makes a point of naming and shaming scabs to discourage anyone from crossing our picket line.”

The original video had more than 100,000 views on Twitter before it was taken down.

Unifor did not issue an apology to Patel.

CTV News has reached out to Patel for reaction, but we have not heard back.

Unifor and Federated Co-operatives Limited haven't returned to the bargaining table since the labour dispute started six weeks ago.