REGINA -- Scott Doherty, executive assistant to Unifor national president Jerry Dias was arrested by Regina police on Thursday.

“I was phoned by the Regina Police Service saying they needed to speak to me about mischief charges and I turned myself in and they processed me and I was back out in the same day,” Doherty told CTV News Regina.

He said he was approached by police earlier this week, but was not available to meet with RPS members until Thursday.

“They explained when I talked to them that they were going to arrest me for mischief,” Doherty said.

Along with others arrested, he will no longer be allowed within 500 metres of the refinery.