'Unintentional error': City of Regina apologizes after flags honouring residential school survivors hung upside down

The City of Regina issued an apology on Tuesday after flags raised to honour residential school survivors were hung upside down.

The “Survivors’ Flags” were raised along the Albert Street Bridge in honour of the upcoming National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

“It was brought to our attention that several of the Survivors' Flags recently raised on the Albert St. bridge were upside down,” the city said in a statement.

“This was an unintentional error, and we have corrected it.”

The city said it will take more care in the future to ensure flags are raised correctly.

“The City of Regina understands it is deeply disrespectful to fly inverted flags and sincerely apologizes to all those who have been offended,” the city said.

The Survivors’ Flag is an “expression of remembrance, meant to honour residential school Survivors and all the lives and communities impacted by the residential school system in Canada,” according to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

The elements on the flags were selected by residential school survivors from across the country.