University of Regina rescinds honorary degree awarded to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond

The University of Regina (U of R) has rescinded the honorary doctor of laws degree it gave to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond 20 years ago, amid questions around her Indigenous ancestry.

Turpel-Lafond, a high profile lawyer and advocate for Indigenous human rights, received the honour in 2003.

“In making this decision the University conducted consultations and considered the evidence that has emerged in the media with respect to Turpel-Lafond’s claims of Indigenous heritage/ancestry,” the university said in a statement.

Last fall, a CBC investigation raised questions about Turpel-Lafond’s claims of Indigenous ancestry as well as her credentials.

As a result, the Indigenous Women’s Collective (IWC) wrote letters to 11 different universities, including the U of R, asking officials to revoke Turpel-Lafond’s honorary degrees.

“We want it done properly so the message is clear she didn’t deserve these degrees in the first place,” said IWC member Crystal Fafard.

“It’s wrong to stand in the shoes of Indigenous people and take benefits that are not meant for them. They are meant for Indigenous people.”

Fafard said Turpel-Lafond committed “identity fraud” and referred to her actions as “colonial violence and oppression against Indigenous women in Canada.”

The U of R conducted a review before coming to its decision. It said the decision was made in accordance with the bylaws and procedures established by the University of Regina Senate.

“While the University recognizes that Turpel-Lafond has been a strong advocate for Indigenous rights and child welfare, her accomplishments are outweighed by the harm inflicted upon Indigenous academics, peoples and communities when non-Indigenous people misrepresent their Indigenous ancestry,” the statement read.

Fafard applauded the U of R’s decision. The IWC has now called on the Governor General to terminate Turpel-Lafond’s 2021 Order of Canada honour in an act of reconciliation.

Turpel-Lafond recently returned two honorary degrees that she received from Vancouver Island University and Royal Roads University.

She said she received a letter from the U of R on Feb. 10 that informed her the honorary degree had been rescinded. This was the first time she was made aware of the university’s concerns, she said.

“I have never searched out the Honorary Degrees bestowed to me. My understanding is this degree was given in recognition of my work building bridges to address justice for vulnerable persons, especially young people with FASD caught up in the legal system in Saskatchewan,” she said in a statement emailed to CTV.

“My work in supporting children in the child welfare system remains my greatest honour.”

In 1998, Turpel-Lafond was recognized as the first Indigenous person to become a judge in Saskatchewan. At the time, she told reporters she will “bring a cultural perspective and sensitivity, and I’ll try hard to work together to try and broaden the conception of justice.”

Lori Campbell, associate vice-president with Indigenous Engagement at the U of R, said Turpel-Lafond’s work has been important in supporting Indigenous peoples. However, she said knowingly misrepresenting yourself as Indigenous minimizes the lived experiences of Indigenous peoples.

“People need to be able to work alongside us, not try to be us in order to do that work,” Campbell said. “It takes away opportunities for Indigenous peoples to be able to do our own work in our own communities.”

Campbell said there are talks happening amongst universities and institutions to develop policies that will aid human resource departments and hiring committees when looking for Indigenous employees. She said it is a complex and sensitive issue, but believes hiring practices will soon be created.