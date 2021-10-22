Unvaccinated SHA employees required to pay $225 per month for rapid testing program

REGINA -

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) employees that remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 must take part in a monitored testing program that will cost them $225 per month.

Beginning Oct. 1, all SHA employees were required to provide proof of full vaccination. Workers had until mid-October to provide a declaration of their vaccination status, their intention to seek accommodation, or their intention to enroll in the monitored testing program at their own expense.

Derek Miller, emergency operations centre commander with the SHA, confirmed on Friday that the government will be purchasing and providing the rapid tests as part of the program.

“Individual staff members will be required to pay for the entry into the program, in order to offset the cost of the tests and other administrative costs associated with the overall program,” Pritchard said.

He said it will cost each employee $225 per month to take part. Testing under the program will take place three times per week.

Earlier this month, the SHA said one in five healthcare workers were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to an SHA news release, there have been multiple occasions where unvaccinated employees have introduced COVID-19 infection into an SHA setting.

More details to come...