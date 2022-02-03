Vaccine uptake, COVID-19 strategies having 'positive impact' on Omicron transmission: Dr. Shahab

Saskatchewan’s top doctor said the Omicron wave has peaked in the province, with vaccine uptake and other COVID-19 strategies impacting transmission of the virus.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since Premier Scott Moe made heavily criticized comments about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Everything that we're doing as Saskatchewan residents is having an impact, not just observing orders, but all the other things that we do in terms of our own risk assessment,” Shahab said.

“But certainly our behaviors and the current orders and increasing uptake of boosters is having the anticipated positive impact on Omicron transmission.”

The premier reiterated comments downplaying the effectiveness of vaccines against virus transmission in a video message posted to social media on Wednesday.

“Go get vaccinated if you have not yet. While it may not prevent you from getting COVID, it will significantly protect you against getting sick,” Moe said, in the video.

Shahab said the questions about vaccines likely stem from their waning effectiveness over time.

“Studies that have come out over the last couple of weeks, especially to Omicron, show that two doses protect against symptomatic infection,” he said.

“But that protection starts waning after three months. And by six [months] you have very little protection.”

In the video, Moe stated that virtually the same number of people who are vaccinated are testing positive for the virus as those who are unvaccinated.

When asked about the premier’s interpretation of the COVID-19 case data, Shahab said the daily case counts could be misleading, with studies showing that fully vaccinated residents are more likely to seek PCR testing, than those who are unvaccinated.

As of Thursday, 897,740 residents are fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan.

Moe also expressed his support for ending COVID-19 health measures in Saskatchewan, after initially teasing the idea in an open letter on Saturday and during a press conference Monday.

“There’s been a lot of discussions lately on whether it’s time to end all COVID-19 restrictions and measures in Saskatchewan that we have in place, well I think it is time,” Moe said.

“That’s what I am hearing and that’s what our MLAs are hearing from their constituents.”

Moe encouraged residents to go about their regular daily life including travel, work, dinners and children’s sports games “without constantly assessing if your every activity is absolutely necessary.”

Despite the premier’s messaging, Shahab said residents should continue to follow COVID-19 practices such as getting boosted, wearing masks and being careful at household gatherings, as hospitalization totals catch up in the coming weeks.

“We need to stay the course for the next four to six weeks,” Shahab said. “If we just abandon everything now, that can cause a resurgence, but then over the next two weeks the hospitalizations [will] peak.”

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Saskatchewan rose to another record on Thursday, with 384 patients in hospital, including 36 people in ICUs.

With the province's case load now improving, Shahab said COVID-19 recommendations have changed from his previous warnings, where he recommended limiting close contacts.

“I think we have peaked, our case numbers are going to come down. It doesn’t mean we should throw away everything, all cautions,” he said.

“As we progress through the Omicron surge, the current public health orders in place, our behaviours will adapt, based on our personal risk assessment.”

Shahab said the province’s COVID-19 response will evolve, as it continues to be managed by public health and as restrictions loosen over time.

“At some point in the future decisions will be have to be made by government on how long should current public health orders continue,” he said.

The province took a big step toward ending all restrictions on Thursday, announcing that as of Feb. 7, PCR laboratory testing will be limited to those considered “at-risk” of serious outcomes from COVID-19.

Starting Monday, PCR testing will need to be booked through HealthLine 811, the online booking system, walk-in and drive-thru testing sites will be discontinued.

Daily COVID-19 case reporting will also halt as of Monday, being replaced by weekly updates.