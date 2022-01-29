Sask. premier pledges to end proof of vaccination policies in letter to truckers

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe pledged to end the province’s proof of vaccination policies in a letter to truckers posted on Facebook Saturday morning.

“My government supports your call to end the cross border ban on unvaccinated truckers,” he said. “And it is why, in the not too-distant future, our government will be ending our proof of negative test/proof of vaccination policy in Saskatchewan.”

In the letter, Moe praised “every Saskatchewan Canadian trucker, farmer, and individual that has contributed to keeping our communities operating over the last two years.”

Moe made it clear that he supports vaccination and its ability to prevent serious illness. He encouraged everyone to get vaccinated multiple times throughout the letter.

“I will continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated because I do not want any of you to get seriously ill,” he said.

He continued on, saying vaccinations are not currently reducing the transmission of COVID-19, adding the federal border policy mandating vaccinations for truckers “makes no sense.”

The letter comes as thousands of truckers from across Canada converge in Ottawa Saturday as part of the “Freedom Convoy.”

A solidarity convoy is also headed to the Saskatchewan Legislature Saturday morning, with trucks set to start arriving around 11:30 a.m.