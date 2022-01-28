Delays expected as convoy travels through Regina Saturday: police

A convoy scheduled to make its way through Regina on Saturday is expected to cause delays, according to police.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said a convoy is scheduled to enter the city around 11:30 a.m., in a news release.

The trucks will enter the city eastbound on the southern portion of Ring Road, turn north on Albert Street, ending its route at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

Police said a parade permit has been issued for the event.

“Higher density traffic may occur as the gathering disperses in the afternoon,” RPS said in a news release. “Please avoid the area, or expect delays.”

RPS said it has been in contact with organizers and will be monitoring the event.