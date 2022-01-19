Vegan Apple Pecan Muffins

The texture of these muffins is so lovely, you’d never believe there were made without eggs. A perfect breakfast for a vegan or someone with an egg allergy. Wheat germ can be found in the organic section of the supermarket under Bob’s Red Mill. If you cannot find it, substitute additional whole wheat flour or oats. Be sure to refrigerate it, wheat germ is very perishable.

Make about 9-10 large muffins

2 tbsp ground flax (flax meal)

5 tbsp water

1 cup soy milk (or other non-dairy milk if making these muffins vegan)

1 tbsp apple cider or plain vinegar

¼ cup oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup whole wheat flour, preferably stone ground

½ cup granulated sugar or brown sugar

¼ cup wheat germ

¼ cup quick oats

2 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground ginger

½ cup toasted roughly chopped pecans

1 apple, grated with the skin on

Thinly sliced apple, for garnish

Cinnamon sugar, for garnish

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 12-cup muffin tin and line with paper liners if desired.

In a small bowl, stir the flax and water together. Let stand at least 5 minutes. Don’t be tempted to reduce the soaking time. The flax meal needs to soak and become thick in order to act like an egg replacer. Meanwhile, in another bowl, mix the milk together with the vinegar; let stand to sour.

In a large bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, sugar, wheat germ, quick oats, baking powder, soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and ginger. Whisk to combine.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the soaked flax meal, soured milk, oil and grated apple. Add to the dry ingredients and stir until almost combined. Add the toasted pecans and stir leaving a very small amount of floury bits. Overmixing with make a tough muffin.

Spoon the batter into the muffin cups filling them to the top. Top with sliced apple and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. Bake for about 18-20 minutes.