A vehicle fire in a parkade on the lower level of an apartment building at 1740 Hamilton St., forced 80 people to evacuate early on Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to the apartment around 1 a.m., after heavy smoke was reported in the building.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and residents were allowed back into the building around 3:30 a.m.

Two people were taken to hospital by EMS to treat minor injuries.

Fire inspectors are now investigating to assess any damage to the parkade and the apartment.