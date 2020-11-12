Advertisement
Vehicle rolls over on Ring Road into ditch
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 11:09AM CST
A vehicle rolled over Thursday morning on the Ring Road into a ditch near the Ross Avenue turnoff. (CTV News)
REGINA -- A vehicle rolled over Thursday morning on the Ring Road into a ditch near the Ross Avenue turnoff.
Fire crews were on scene and traffic was limited to one lane in the area.
A spokesperson with Regina police said the woman driver did not need EMS.
Police said she was making a lane change and may have hit some ice and lost control. She was driving at a relatively low speed.
