'Very relieved': Regina father found not guilty in death of infant son
A Regina judge has found Catlin Goodwill not guilty of manslaughter in the death of his infant baby, saying the Crown prosecutor did not provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
In October 2017, Goodwill’s three-month-old son was pronounced dead in hospital.
The baby’s mother, Jodeci Spencer, left him home with Goodwill earlier that day. When she returned in the afternoon, Goodwill continued to take care of the boy while Spencer took care of herself and their other son.
That evening, Goodwill found the boy not breathing. Spencer called 911 and the baby was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Goodwill was arrested and charged with manslaughter two years later.
During the trial, Spencer testified that her son was a quiet, easy, calm and content who was easily soothed.
The pathologist who performed the autopsy testified her results concluded the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head. Findings show the boy had a bruise on his scalp and “significant” bleeding around his brain.
Crown prosecutor Chris White argued Goodwill intentionally caused the injury sometime after the mother had returned home.
Defence counsel Bruce Campbell argued the baby died from “natural causes”, with the defence’s expert witness testifying the death was due to pneumonia.
While Justice Keith Kilback recapped trial testimony on Thursday morning at Court of King’s Bench, Goodwill broke down crying as details were read aloud from the day the baby died.
Ultimately, Kilback said the Crown did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the baby died from intentional injuries inflicted by Goodwill.
“To justify a conviction, circumstantial evidence must be such that it excludes any other reasonable alternative and that the accused’s guilt is the only reasonable inference that may be drawn,” Kilback said before giving his decision.
“I therefore conclude the Crown has not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Goodwill committed an unlawful act which caused [the baby’s] death. I find him not guilty of the sole count of manslaughter.”
Following that decision, cries could be heard throughout the courtroom - some cries in favour of the decision, others against it.
Speaking with media afterward, the defence said the decision was a relief.
“I’ve thought for the longest time that there’s a reasonable doubt. I don’t think Catlin did anything, so we’re very relieved about what just happened,” lawyer Bruce Campbell said.
“[The trial] was emotional for so many reasons. Anyone who was sitting through the trial saw the testimony. Catlin can’t control himself.”
With no other charges against him, Goodwill was released from custody shortly after the decision was announced.
He did not speak with media, but was seen embracing his mother in a long, emotional hug as soon as he was released.
The Crown prosecutor said he’s disappointed in the decision.
“We had hoped for a different result but the justice disagreed with our theory of the case,” Chris White said.
When asked about the possibility of an appeal, White said it’s a decision head office makes and there will be discussions over the next few days.
The baby’s mother left the courthouse crying after the ruling and did not make any comment to the media.
In a previous interview, she told CTV News that she and her family would finally begin to heal once a decision was made.
“I’ve been grieving with this for so long and I just want to heal finally and be at peace,” Spencer said in February.
