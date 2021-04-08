Advertisement
Video shows large grassfire burning in east Regina
Published Thursday, April 8, 2021 3:55PM CST Last Updated Thursday, April 8, 2021 4:50PM CST
REGINA -- A large grassfire burnt in east Regina on Thursday afternoon. The fire spread north of Highway 1, near the Service Road. Heavy smoke is blew south, across the highway.
According to a tweet from Regina Fire, the fire is now under control. No structures were damaged. Crews from White City and Pilot Butte were also on scene.
