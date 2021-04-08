REGINA -- A large grassfire burnt in east Regina on Thursday afternoon. The fire spread north of Highway 1, near the Service Road. Heavy smoke is blew south, across the highway.

Fire crews are dealing with a grass fire on the service road north of Highway 1 near Tower Road. #yqr pic.twitter.com/AVmIsTXA9t — Colton Wiens (@ColtonWiensCTV) April 8, 2021

According to a tweet from Regina Fire, the fire is now under control. No structures were damaged. Crews from White City and Pilot Butte were also on scene.