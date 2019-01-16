

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Roughriders play-by-play man Rod Pedersen announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has resigned after 20 season calling CFL football.

In a statement, Pedersen said he was resigning immediately in order to pursue another professional opportunity.

Pedersen has been the voice of the Riders for the past 20 seasons. He also called play-by-play for the Regina Pats from 1995 to 2010, before leaving the Pats to host his own radio show.

Most recently, Pedersen wrote Heart & Soul of the SJHL, highlighting the 50-year history of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.