Volunteer pilots complete expedition for non-profit group providing travel assistance

A group of volunteer pilots have just completed a week-long expedition to raise awareness for a non-profit group called Hope Air.

Nine aircraft took part in the tour, which landed in 12 communities during the past six days. They landed at the Regina Airport on Friday afternoon.

The non-profit group helps provide access to health care, especially for those in remote communities. They will also transport patients and their families to places like Edmonton for specialized medical treatments.

The treatments themselves are usually paid for by provincial health plans, but the transportation and accommodation can get quite expensive.

(Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

Hope Air will play for flights on commercial airlines when available, but that’s not always possible.

“They will take care of it, in terms of transportation, it includes taxis, it includes food and accommodations. I think, take away some of that pressure, some of that anxiety, maybe that’s created, when not being able to afford it, or know even how you’re going to get to specialized treatment, or get your baby to specialized treatment,” said Doug McNair, a volunteer pilot for Hope Air.

Hope Air began in 1986. The pilots are all volunteer and enjoy serving those who need a life to get to much needed health care.