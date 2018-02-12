

CTV Regina





There’s been a major change in the schedule for the Waskimo Winter Festival coming up next weekend.

This year’s event was supposed to feature dog sledding in its schedule for the first time. But, a lack of snow on Wascana Lake has organizers concerned about the safety of the dogs.

The Brandt South Saskatchewan Sled Dog Championships will be rescheduled until next year.

The festival will still feature outhouse races, horse-drawn sleigh rides, snow cricket and more.