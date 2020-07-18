REGINA -- Live music venues were allowed to reopen on July 16 as part of phase four of the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan.

Revival Music Room was forced to close in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened its doors to the public once again on July 17.

“We’re really excited to reopen,” said owner Jason Gervais. “Safety is our primary concern for our patrons, staff and musicians. We’re following the guidelines strictly.”

A few things are different with the strict policies in place. Temperatures are taken at the front door of every customer and a COVID-19 tracking sign up is available for those who are willing.

Revival normally has a capacity of 220 people but has reduced it to 65. Gervais said their first night reopen had about 15 people in attendance.

“[We’re taking] it slow and I think as people start to venture out a little bit where they feel safe, they’ll come back,” said Gervais.

The Turvey Centre also reopened with its Friday Night Live Music event. They are following similar restrictions to those in place at Revival. Turvey said they have had to reduce their capacity by two-thirds.

“We sit our patrons in a staggered pattern to keep more distance between groups,” the event centre’s lounge said in a statement.

It also noted there is no dance floor available and dancing is not allowed at this time. Although it is allowed to danced by yourself in your chair.

At Revival, even the band has to physically distance on stage.

“We have everything all taped off,” said Gervais. “It’s a little awkward - myself being a musician - it’s going to be interesting. Once again, safety first.”

Gervais also stressed that masks are not mandatory for customers but they are encouraged.

“Last night we were open and we had a fair amount of people with masks which was good to see.”

Both Revival Music Room and the Turvey Centre are continuing to host live music events with strict measures in place. Their primary focus is that patrons feel welcome and comfortable at all times within their establishments.