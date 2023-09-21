'We turn that pain into power': Hundreds don red shoes in Regina to mark Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

A sea of red shoes: heels, flats and everything in between were worn at Pat Fiacco Plaza. The reason being much more than a simple fashion statement.

“Wearing red shoes represents a commitment to talking about gender based violence, about the issues in our community and help support community” said Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, the CEO of YWCA Regina.

The Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event raises funds for the YWCA’s Issabelle Johnson Centre while drawing attention to domestic abuse and gender based violence. This year saw over 275 participants.

“Taking small steps like wearing red, like wearing heels when you’re not comfortable wearing heels,” said Meghan Trenholm, manager of digital marketing and communications for the YWCA. “[Those actions] are similar to some of those steps that families who are in domestic violence situations have to take towards getting to safety.”

Saskatchewan’s domestic violence rate is currently the highest in the country.

Many of those in attendance have been victims of domestic violence.

Now using their experiences to deliver a powerful message.

Candyce Bakke is the owner of The Style Academy and has been attending the event since its inception in 2001.

“As a victim myself at 22 years old, that’s when I learned that this was something we were struggling with as a province and I cannot believe it’s remained that way,” she said.

“We need to learn that we’re not defined by our experiences and we’re only able to heal when we turn that pain into power and help others too.”

Donations to the cause can be made on the YWCA Regina website where people can also find resources if they or someone they know is suffering from domestic violence.