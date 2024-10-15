REGINA
Regina

    • Weapons offence at Regina high school leads to one arrest

    Share

    Regina police say one person was taken into custody following reports of a weapons offence at Thom Collegiate Tuesday afternoon.

    Around 2:15 p.m. the school was placed into secure the building mode as a precaution, Regina police said in an emailed response to CTV News.

    The protocol has since been lifted.

    More details will be provided as they become available, according to Regina police.

