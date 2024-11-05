Here are the candidates for Ward 5 in Regina

Ward 5 in Regina has a voting population of 20,618 and covers a large portion of the city’s east end.

It is made up of the Glencairn, Parkridge and Creek Side areas and the Dewdney East community association, as well as public-school subdivision four.

There are six new candidates vying for the spot in city hall with outgoing Coun. John Findura not seeking re-election after serving four terms on council.

Dharmesh Dave

Dr. Dharmesh Dave holds a PhD in accounting and a Gold Medal in Master of Commerce.

He has been a Canadian resident for 12 years and says his life is shaped by a passion for education, spirituality and community service.

“In my role as a priest at the Regina Hindu Temple, I offer spiritual guidance and cultural leadership to a diverse community. Over the last nine years, I have also had the privilege of representing the Gujarati community as an executive, while serving on the board of the Multilingual Association of Regina,” Dave says on his candidate page.

He feels his roles allow him to champion inclusivity and promote understanding across cultural groups in the city.

“I remain deeply dedicated to empowering our communities, fostering unity, and ensuring that every voice in Regina is heard and respected,” he said.

Grant Jakubowski

Jakubowski has lived in Ward 5 for 17 years and is a sales and finance manager.

He says his career has prepared him to tackle the challenges the city faces.

“Safety and security of our citizens is important to me and I'm proud to have family members serve as first responders and work in special needs care,” Jakubowski says on his candidate page.

He plans to “get back to basics” if elected and will champion sensible use of tax dollars.

Jakubowski says taxes should not increase for Regina residents.

“Prioritized, sensible investment in infrastructure and community safety are among my top priorities,” Jakubowski said.

Leticia Oystrick

Oystrick says because she does not own a business or have any ties to land or companies all she has to gain running is making sure “All” taxpayers and citizens of Regina are heard and that tax dollars are used responsibly.

“I have worked for the City of Regina from 2008-2023 in a supervisory position. I have seen what happens with our tax dollars and I am prepared to question administration and directors on their past and present as well as future spending habits,” Oystrick says in her candidate page.

She also promises to hold community meetings once per month to hear what is needed in Ward 5.

Marianne Mucz

Mucz has a commerce honours degree and has spent 24 years in financial services, which she says gives her an understanding of debt and financial services.

Mucz also says she has no hidden agenda or group backing her campaign.

“We need our infrastructure. We need garbage collection, police [and] fire services, roads and parks maintained & recreation services for all ages and abilities,” she says on her candidates page.

Mucz also says her mandate is financial responsibility and she will commit to voting down any proposed salary increase for council, listening to residents of Ward 5 and ensuring every doller spent is done so wisely as to maintain the community and maximize returns on investments.

Sarah Turnbull

Turnbull says her lived and professional expertise will provide her a unique skill set.

“I show up and get results,” she says on her candidate page. Turnbull backs that statement by pointing to 2020 when there were just two accessible playgrounds, currently there are five including Glencairn’s Jumpstart, she said.

Turnbull is a functional planner with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Capital Planning as well as a registered interior designer and business owner. She is also the mother of a child who uses a wheelchair with complex medical needs.

Turnbull says it’s imperative to revamp access to everyday things.

She says that includes community, inclusion, access to services, responsible growth and accountability and transparency.

Shifaan Shafi

Shafi is a University of Regina student who says he brings a young passion and innovations with a fresh perspective.

“This includes renovations of roads by minimizing time spent on construction and addressing property tax by promoting transparent budgeting,” he says on his candidate page.

He feels his volunteering in food distributions allowed him to witness how tasks can be accomplished with a united workforce of young and old, which enables him to bridge age gaps.

“I believe a leader should be reliable and transparent; qualities I will abide by to ensure the future of Regina is shaped by those who will inherit it,” Shafi said.

Advance polls for Regina’s election closed on Monday. Voting for the municipal and school board elections will be on Nov. 13.