REGINA -- The Regina Police Service says it is now treating a weekend death investigation as the city’s third homicide of 2021.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Garnet St. for reports of an injured man early Sunday morning.

EMS took the man to hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Justin Robert Delorme of Regina. His family has been notified.

Police and the Coroners Service are investigating the death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.