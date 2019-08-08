

A well-loved Saskatchewan Roughrider has announced his retirement.

After 11 years in the CFL, former Riders receiver Weston Dressler will retire to a job in his hometown of Bismark, N.D.

There aren’t really enough words to ever describe what he brought to a football organization. The talent was obvious and incredible - but it was so much more than that. We’re a better organization after having him in our building for three seasons. An amazing career. https://t.co/2PyqGiPwPc — Darren Cameron (@Darren_Cameron) August 8, 2019

The retirement was confirmed Wednesday evening by Darren Camerson, Director of Public and Player Relations for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.