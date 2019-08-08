Weston Dressler retires from CFL after 11 years
Saskatchewan Roughriders slotback Weston Dressler runs the ball against the Ottawa Redblacks during the forth quarter CFL football action at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, September 21, 2014 in Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 8:36AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 10:59AM CST
A well-loved Saskatchewan Roughrider has announced his retirement.
After 11 years in the CFL, former Riders receiver Weston Dressler will retire to a job in his hometown of Bismark, N.D.
The retirement was confirmed Wednesday evening by Darren Camerson, Director of Public and Player Relations for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.