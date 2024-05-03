Weston Dressler, three others with Roughriders ties part of CFHOF 2024 class

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are represented well in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame’s (CFHOF) class of 2024, with four of the seven inductees having ties to the organization.

Weston Dressler, Chad Owens, Vince Goldsmith and Ray Jauch are all part of the 2024 class along with Marvin Coleman, Ed Laverty and SJ Green.

The class of 2024 will officially be inducted on Sept. 13.

This year will mark only the second time four inductees with Rider connections will be added to the hall of fame in the same year.

Weston Dressler

Dressler joined the Riders in 2008 and went on to play in 161 games for the Green and White and Winnipeg Blue Bombers before retiring after the 2018 season.

The Bismarck, N.D. product was a major part of the Roughriders’ 2013 Grey Cup winning team and was also a four time West-Division All-Star and two time CFL All-Star.

He was also named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie after his first season in the league, racking up 56 receptions for 1,128 yards and 1,014 punt return yards as a member of the Riders.

Dressler ranks 13th all time in the CFL for receptions and is 17th all-time for receiving yards.

Vince Goldsmith

Like Dressler, Vince Goldsmith also made an immediate impact in the CFL winning the Most Outstanding Rookie award in 1981 after recording 17 sacks, four of those coming in his second career regular season game.

He went on to win the Grey Cup with the Riders in 1989.

Goldsmith also played for Toronto and Calgary.

He ranks eighth all time in the CFL in sacks with 130.5.

Ray Jauch

Jauch moved into coaching after an injury ended his playing career following two seasons with Winnipeg.

He held coaching roles with the Riders from 1991-1995 including the head coaching job.

Jauch recorded 127 regular season wins, which is sixth all-time in the CFL. He was named Coach of the Year in 1980.

Chad Owens

Owens ended his CFL career as a member of the Riders in 2017. His most notable season in the league came five years earlier as a member of the 2012 Grey Cup winning Toronto Argonauts.

In 2012, Owens became just the third player in CFL history to lead the league in receiving yards and combined yards in the same season.

He also set the professional football record for combined yards in a single season, the CFL said.

Owens’ historic 2012 season saw him receive the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji and Steve Daniel will be inducted in the Media Wing.

More on the 2024 inductees can be read here.