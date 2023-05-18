What are the odds: Sask. website launches betting odds on Arizona Coyotes relocation prospects

Anyone willing to bet on Regina’s slim chances of landing the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes can now do so, thanks to a Saskatchewan betting website.

PlayNow Saskatchewan launched a special betting line Thursday called “what city will the Arizona Coyotes relocate to by the start of the 2024-2025 season?”.

Another Arizona Coyotes offseason, another relocation rumour😵



PlayNow's got your NHL Specials Outrights, including What City Will The Arizona Coyotes Relocate to by the start of the 2024-2025 season👀



Does Regina have a chance?🤔



Bet Here👉 https://t.co/Es5qvHL3EQ



19+ pic.twitter.com/5jAqfjctps — PlayNow Saskatchewan (@PlayNowSK) May 18, 2023



Rumours of relocation for the beleaguered hockey franchise were sparked again recently after a proposition for a new arena to house the team in Tempe, Arizona fell through.

While hopes are high for the former Winnipeg Jets to come to a Canadian market like Quebec City, the prospect is considered unlikely.

PlayNow Sask. has Quebec City’s odds at 12.00, while U.S. markets lead the pack, with Houston in first at 2.50, followed by Salt Lake City and Kansas City.

Rounding out the list are Hamilton and Regina, both listed at 75.00, or 75 to 1.

The Coyotes posted an online poll on Twitter Thursday, asking where the team should build its new arena, listing only Arizona destinations.

PlayNow Saskatchewan launched in 2022. It’s operated by the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA).