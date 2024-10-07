Where to watch the upcoming Saskatchewan leaders' debate

REGINA
    Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili debate during the Leaders' Debate at the Provincial Archives in Regina on Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili debate during the Leaders' Debate at the Provincial Archives in Regina on Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
    As campaigning continues in the lead up to election day in Saskatchewan, a date and time has been chosen for this year's leaders' debate.

    Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck will face off on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6:05 to 7 p.m.

    Merelda Fiddler, assistant professor of Indigenous communication at the First Nations University of Canada, will moderate the debate.

    A panel of four journalists will ask questions. They include CTV’s Allison Bamford, CBC’s Adam Hunter, Global’s Brenden Purdy and Postmedia columnist Murray Mandryk.

    The debate will be aired across the province and also livestreamed on both the CTV Regina and CTV Saskatoon websites.

    Voting week in Saskatchewan is set to begin on Oct. 22 and will continue (with exception of the 27th) until election day on Oct. 28.

