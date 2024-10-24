One killed, 2 hurt in collision north of Regina

A man is dead and two other people were injured in a two vehicle collision north of Regina on Wednesday evening.

Southey RCMP received a report of a collision about 10 kilometres north of Regina on Highway 6 around 6:30 p.m., according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

Officers responded immediately. EMS declared one of the drivers, a 35-year-old man from Piapot First Nation, dead at the scene. The passenger of that vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police added.

Highway 6 was closed at the scene of the crash on Wednesday but has re-opened.

Southey RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist are investigating.