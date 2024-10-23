REGINA
Regina

    • Serious collision closes Highway 6 north of Regina: RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Regina) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Regina)
    Southey RCMP say drivers should expect delays on Highway 6 Wednesday night after a serious crash.

    Police say the collision happened about 10 kilometres north of Regina.

    According to the Highway Hotline, the highway was closed just after 7:30 p.m. and a detour was set up.

    "Please slow down as you approach the area and follow the directions of emergency personnel on scene," RCMP said in a news release.

    RCMP went on to say the investigation was in its "preliminary stages" and no additional details were available.

    Police encourage drivers to check the Highway Hotline for road closure updates.

