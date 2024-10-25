Riders prepare for unique season finale that could result in bye to West Final

Saturday will mark the end of the CFL regular season, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have their eyes on Winnipeg’s matchup versus Montreal to know if they have a chance of clinching the West Division.

Despite what could be on the line the team says it will not change its mindset heading into their own game against the Calgary Stampeders.

“I’m encouraging everybody to prepare yourself like, ‘We’re going to win this game. Period,’” head coach, Corey Mace told reporters on Friday.

However, the Riders’ lineup could look very different depending on if the game is meaningless in the standings or not.

A Winnipeg win over Montreal earlier in the day, means the Blue Bombers clinch the West Division title.

However, a loss means it is still up for grabs and can go to Saskatchewan if they beat Calgary.

“Some of those guys that might be on the decision line I had an open honest conversation with them [about if they will play or not]. At the end of the day, however it goes they’re still trying to win a game,” said Mace.

There are five players listed as a game-time decision on the Riders’ depth chart for Saturday:

Defensive Back, Rolan Milligan Jr.

Wide Receiver, KeeSean Johnson

Wide Recevier, Colton Hunchak

Wide Receiver, Samuel Emilus

Running Back, A.J. Ouellette

Mace was coy about that decision but alluded to the fact it could be to rest guys in the event the game is meaningless in the standings.

“That’s probably the easiest way to put it. A good assumption,” he said with a smirk.

Quarterback Trevor Harris, is listed as the starter now but also echoed Mace’s remarks.

“I’ll let him do it, but I think you could probably read between the lines. We’re all adults in here,” Harris joked.

“I don’t approach a preseason game any differently than I approach a playoff game, I’m playing to win. If I’m playing my grandma in checkers I want to win.”

A notable player out of the lineup entirely this week is defensive lineman, Anthony Lanier II with Malik Carney in at the position.

“That’s a decision I made this week. Certainly, the addition of Carney coming back, he’s been out a bit, I want to make sure I kind of give him some reps before we get into a playoff game. Then as we push into playoffs it allows us to put forth the best roster that we feel for us to win the game each week,” Mace explained.

When asked who will start at quarterback if Montreal wins, Mace confidently said Harris, but when asked who will start if Winnipeg wins he smirked and said, “Maybe Trevor Harris.”

The Riders are also hoping to win their fifth straight game to end off the regular season. It is something this organization has not done since 1970.

“I think right now we’ve won four in a row, so I think that we’re developing into the team that we want to be. But tomorrow is another, ‘Who are we?’ ‘Who are we becoming?’ It’s about execution, putting our foot on the gas, and making sure that we’re not giving them opportunities,” Harris said.

Harris was asked how much attention he and the team will give to the Winnipeg-Montreal game before their own.

“When we get here, you probably won’t be able to not hear what’s going on from people around the stadium, but minds are fully locked down on getting ready to play, because if we have any sort of eye on that game, and we’re not fully focused on Calgary, this is professional football and they can really hurt us,” Harris said.

Winnipeg and Montreal kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Saskatchewan and Calgary follow at 5:00.