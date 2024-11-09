COVID-19 vaccine supply gaps expected to ease in Sask.

Saskatchewan is expecting a new shipment of updated COVID-19 vaccines next week, after a supply hiccup meant some couldn’t get their vaccine at the same time as their flu shot.

Sarah Kozusko, the store operator at Queen City Wellness Pharmacy, said clinics she’s been involved with have had a high turnout.

"We've had great turnout for all the vaccine clinics we've done, lineups across the board,” Kozusko said. “I think that people are interested in their vaccines this year. It’s nice that we've had a little bit of a break. I think people were getting some vaccine fatigue at the end of the last kind of round of them.”

Kozusko added a supply shortage has caused some complication, especially for people who want to get their flu shot and COVID shot at the same time.

“So if people come by and we only have the flu shot available and they wanted flu and COVID, they might just get their flu shot or they might decide not to get either one,” Kozusko said. “And then they may or may not come back to get their COVID shot, even though they intended on getting both vaccines.”

Queen City Wellness Pharmacy works with clients who are often higher-risk for respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and the flu, but the issue and the sentiment is the same for many people hunting for vaccines.

They’re one of more than 400 pharmacies offering COVID and flu shots in the province, along with a series of walk-in clinics operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

“There's been a small shortage of COVID shots over the last couple of months, but we're getting a new shipment next week. So those who want those services can simply go to their pharmacy and pick them up there,” said Michael Fougere, the CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan. “I think the anticipated demand is greater than what the federal government thought.”

Pharmacists have played a major role in post-pandemic delivery of vaccines in Saskatchewan, Fougere estimating they’ve administered over a million COVID vaccine shots since 2021.

Health officials say other options exist if a supply gap is encountered.

“Sometimes the demand varies from place to place,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Chief Medical Health Officer for the province. “The supply is great, but sometimes the supply may be a bit tight in one place like a pharmacy. And you can get another pharmacy, or you can call your local public health clinic or vice versa.”

Public health officials monitoring numbers

The anticipated top-up in supply comes as the Ministry of Health releases its latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report.

It shows Saskatchewan recorded 1,382 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases between Oct. 6 and Nov. 2, far outpacing influenza and RSV.

Shahab expects influenza and RSV to play a larger role once temperatures begin to fall.

“Right now it's COVID, but you know in a few weeks we'll start seeing influenza,” Shahab said. “I would really encourage people who do plan to get vaccinated to do so the next two to three weeks.”

Shahab noted the current round of COVID vaccines is more well-adapted to current strains, something that can make a difference – especially for patients at higher risk.

Lab confirmed cases skew towards the 20 to 64 and 65 plus age groups, who can be more susceptible to the effects of viruses like COVID.

Fougere said that’s a factor everyone should consider when making a decision on whether or not to get a flu shot or COVID vaccine.

“It's a public health issue. It's also taking care and protecting your family or your children. Your spouse, your friends. It's really a judgment call you've got to make,” Fougere said. “But at the same time, you want to make sure you're safe and you're healthy and your family's safe as well.”

“Now that we are out of the pandemic, it's really up to each individual to decide if getting vaccinated every fall is right for them,” Shahab said. “The vaccine is available for everyone six months and older. Both the influenza and the COVID vaccine is really important for people who are at high risk of hospitalization.”

During the CRISP reporting period, Saskatchewan recorded 376 hospital admissions and nine deaths due to COVID.

The SHA said additional clinics are being made available in Regina, with evening and weekend availability along with the existing clinic times around the province.