Elections Sask. completes final step in vote counting process

Elections Saskatchewan completed the final step in the vote counting process from the provincial election on Saturday.

Workers with Elections Saskatchewan went over votes cast by mail-in ballots received between Oct. 27, and Nov. 7, along with votes that were cast from hospitals and remand facilities. The final count also verified ballots.

“They're not professional election administrators, and that's great. They're part of the civil society. They're part of the volunteer sector, although they do get paid. People have responded well, giving back to their communities. We've seen some close races closer than before in the last two cycles, at least but it has gone very well,” said Michael Boda, the Chief Electoral Officer for Elections Saskatchewan.

The results were combined with the first and second preliminary counts.

In the 30th general election, nearly 460,000 people cast ballots by the end of the last day to vote.

“We held our first preliminary count and counted almost 440,000 votes. They had been cast in person locations across 61 constituencies, at one of the 396 licensed nursing homes in the province or through homebound voting.”

The voter turnout for this election was 56 per cent.

“I don’t think I’m going to satisfied until it’s 100 per cent of voters participating,” Boda added. “Although Elections Saskatchewan really isn’t responsible for voter turnout, it’s part of being in a democracy, and there are a lot of people that need to be involved.

On Oct. 30., Elections Saskatchewan held their second preliminary count.

“We counted more than 20,000 additional votes by mail ballots that have been received by October the 26th,” Boda explained.

The final count was an important step before results can be certified on Nov. 20.

“When the writs are returned, certifying who has won elections in each constituency, it’s legislative responsible to write the clerk of the Legislative Assembly, advising her who has been elected to the Assembly,” Boda said.

Overall, Boda said the process for this election has gone really well.

“A general election is the largest event that will occur in Saskatchewan. We have over 800,000 voters and as you see, about half of those have voted. It unfolds in every community in the province,” he said.

Looking ahead to the next election, Boda said there are things they would like to work on and things they could change when it comes to the voting and counting process.

“As we move forward in the cycle, there’s always elements that we’re working on over a number of cycles. I often say an election is not like a speedboat. It’s much more like a ship that we have to turn slowly. It takes a number of cycles to move in a particular direction,” he said.