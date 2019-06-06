

CTV Regina





The Town of White City says it plans to move ahead with its formal proposal to alter the boundaries in the RM of Edenwold.

The town plans to incorporate White City, Emerald Park and nearby residential and commercial lands into one municipality.

At a public meeting on Wednesday night, the town says it received 50 written submissions on the annexation — 28 for the proposal and 22 against it. There were also 26 verbal presentations at Wednesday’s meeting.

White City has also received more than 950 letters from residents in the area, with 909 of those in favour of the annexation, the town said in a news release.

The Butte Business District, which is just outside the proposed boundaries, has also asked the town to be included in the new community.

“We’ve listened carefully to all of the feedback from the community at large and are moving forward with the proposal given the extremely strong support we’ve received. People believe it’s time we become one incorporated urban community with one voice,” White City Mayor Bruce Evans said in a release.

Around 5,500 people currently live in White City, Emerald Park and the surrounding area. The town says the area will continue to grow, but it is limited by urban development on its borders.

Evans added becoming one urban municipality will help manage population growth and add services to the area.