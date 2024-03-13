WHL fines Swift Current Broncos for having 'inadequate security'

REGINA
    The Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Swift Current Broncos are facing a total of $2,000 in fines including $1,000 for having “inadequate security” at a game versus the Brandon Wheat Kings last Saturday night.

    The other $1,000 was for actions of coach and players, according to the WHL’s website.

    The Wheat Kings were fined a total of $750 for actions of players, the league said.

    A total of 13 penalties were handed out at the end of the third period after a four on four brawl ensued between the two teams.

    According to a report by the Brandon Sun, several fans got involved at the end of the game by tossing a garbage can onto one of the benches and breaking multiple sticks.

    A total of 117 penalty minutes were handed out between the two teams by referees Bryce Sebastian and Tarrington Wyonzek along with linesmen Sean Dufour and Logan Tisdale.

    Swift Current won the game by a final score of 6-3.

