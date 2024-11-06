Who's vying to become Yorkton's mayor?

Two familiar faces running for Yorkton’s mayoral seat are going head-to-head again in this year’s municipal election.

Running for Yorkton City Council is incumbent Mitch Hippsley - who was elected as mayor in 2020 and served as a councillor in the previous term.

Challenging Hippsley is business owner Aaron Kienle, who served as a councillor from 2016 to 2020, and who lost by 86 votes when running for mayor the following term.

Hippsley shared why he chose to run for the position again.

“I’ve been mayor for the last four years and it’s been a real privilege. With so much being in the queue right now, the last council has laid a fine groundwork for things to come and I want to see them through,” he expressed.

“I'm very passionate about our city. I know where it's going. We are the third largest trading area in the province. The province is doing very well and we can take advantage of that opportunity.”

From raising a family and doing business in the community, Kienle voiced his reasons for putting his name in the race.

“I believe our community deserves a choice. I’m passionate about our community and I think Yorkton is set to thrive and to grow even more so in the future,” he explained.

Kienle has living in Yorkton for the past 25 years, raising his family and operating local businesses in that time.

“My wife and I operating many of those businesses which gives me a unique perspective into the business community and being a part of that here in Yorkton,” he added. “Four years ago I ran for mayor, losing that election in a very small margin, but the positive takeaway from it was that there was thousands of people that did vote for me and who were looking at me as a very strong option and choice for our community.”

If re-elected, Hippsley said he is committed to improving public safety, economic development and infrastructure, along with being transparent and cost-efficient for Yorkton residents.

“My platform is to definitely continue what we started. We've been culturing a whole different kind of way for looking at things,” shared Hippsley.

“Efficiencies are always important because we always want to be looking after our taxpayer. They pay all the bills, but with that, we need to invest into our community because we just can't rest on our laurels and fix potholes, we need to build new roads.”

“As far as the city goes, I would like to see a project be done with sports because we have a lot of different people who need spaces. Our gymnasiums are full, all of our city facilities are full, we need to do something more for that. Also, it’s the province’s responsibility, but we need to get this hospital started. It’s very important because we’ll retain physicians which will bring people to town and keep them here,” he added.

If becoming Yorkton’s next mayor, Kienle said he will be dedicated, community focused, and fiscally responsible when making future decision for the individuals and families living in the city.

“When it comes to a platform, I do think in municipal governance with councils and mayor, it’s very difficult to say ‘Here’s what I would do’ because of the fact it takes majority of council to vote on any of the issues,” Kienle expressed.

If he’s elected, Kienle vowed to bring council together and work to build a strong foundation and work collaboratively and compromise to find solutions.

“There’s certainly going to need to be advocacy with the provincial government at looking at our houselessness issue and mental health. One of the things that I’ve done in my professional life is building, maintain, and fostering relationships,” he explained.

“I believe working with our provincial government and other stakeholders will be very important in this role.”

The last day for advance polling will be on November 7th at the Gloria Hayden Community Centre from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Election day falls on Nov. 13, marking the last day to vote. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gloria Hayden Community Centre.