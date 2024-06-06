Wind gusts in Sask. approached 100 km/h Wednesday: ECCC

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says the strongest wind gust in southern Saskatchewan Wednesday was in Estevan, measured at 96 kilometres per hour (km/h).

Moose Jaw, Swift Current and Yellow Grass all recorded gusts of 94 km/h.

The strongest recorded wind gust in Regina was 85 km/h.

According to ECCC, Wednesday’s wind caused damage and power outages in some communities.

SaskPower’s outage map indicated the entire city of Weyburn was without power for part of the afternoon.

Much of southern Saskatchewan were under wind warnings Wednesday, all were dropped by early evening.

No warnings are in place as of late Thursday morning. However, Regina is expecting another windy day Thursday with gusts of 70 km/h in the morning forecast.

Wind gusts up to 50 km/h are also in the forecast for the Queen City on Friday.