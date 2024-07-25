Wolseley drive-in theatre to host storm chasers at Twisters showing

A showing of the disaster flick Twisters at Wolseley’s Twilite Drive-In Theatre will feature some special guests on Saturday.

The southern Saskatchewan staple will welcome the EH! Storm Chasing Team to the July 27 showing of the summer blockbuster.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. for a meet and greet with the team before the film officially kicks off at 9 p.m.

Don Zaba, who operates the theatre, said the storm chasing team messaged him on social media in the spring to ask if Twisters would be played at the drive in.

Zaba said yes but didn’t know exactly when they would be showing it.

“When we booked it, I contacted them back and they said, yeah, they would definitely come out here for the second weekend. Put a little display in front of the screen, and I think they're going to bring four or five vehicles down,” he said.

Zaba said they’ve received lots of interest in the event leading up to it.

“We've got a lot of phone calls from neighboring towns and cities. Actually, some people are coming down from Calgary. They want to see them,” he said. “I think it'll help business that night, that's for sure.”

According to Zaba, Saturday’s showing will cost the same as usual, $10 a person, or $30 a car. People can pay at the box office when they arrive at the theatre.

The Twilite is also celebrating 70 years of operation this year – and will be having a celebratory weekend later in the season.

Wolseley, Sask. is located about 93 kilometres east of Regina.