REGINA -- A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a woman from Eatonia, Sask. on Tuesday.

According to Kindersley RCMP, a call was received around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening of a vehicle that had rolled off Highway #21, around two kilometres south of Kindersley.

A 36 year-old woman, the vehicles lone occupant, was declared dead at the scene.

The fatal incident is under investigation and the family of the victim has been notified.

Roadways in the area have reopened to traffic.