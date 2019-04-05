

CTV Regina





The RCMP has charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of a man missing since last summer.

Colin Focht, 25, was last seen on Aug. 31, 2018. Police say they believe he was killed on Sept. 1.

The RCMP says Taiya Alice Hudy, 19, was arrested on April 3 in relation to Focht’s disappearance. Human remains believed to be Focht were found in a rural area outside of Yorkton on April 4, police say.

The identity of the remains will be confirmed through a forensic autopsy.

Hudy will make her first court appearance in Yorkton Provincial Court on Friday.

The RCMP says Focht’s family has been updated on the investigation, which is ongoing.