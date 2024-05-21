Workplace death reported at Nutrien Potash mine near Rocanville, Sask.

An employee at Nutrien’s potash operation near Rocanville, Sask. was killed over the weekend, according to the company.

In an email to CTV News, the Saskatoon-based fertilizer giant confirmed that an employee working in the railcar loading facility at its potash mine near Rocanville was fatally injured on the afternoon of May 19.

As a result, operations at the mine have been shut down as an investigation gets underway.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends as well as to our colleagues who will also be impacted during this very difficult time,” Nutrien said in the message.

The company went on to say that its current focus is ensuring support services are available to everyone involved.

In an update, Nutrien stated that authorities had conducted investigations at the site and the company was carrying out its own investigations.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety confirmed it was notified of the workplace fatality – but could not comment further.

Operations at Nutrien's Rocanville facility are expected to start back up on May 22.

Rocanaville Potash is located approximately 250 kilometres east of Regina.