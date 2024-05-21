REGINA
Regina

    • Workplace death reported at Nutrien Potash mine near Rocanville, Sask.

    The exterior of the Potash Corp. (now Nutrien) Rocanville potash plant on Wednesday Nov. 3, 2010 near Rocanville, Sask. Rocanville is approx. 250 k.m.'s east of Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Troy Fleece The exterior of the Potash Corp. (now Nutrien) Rocanville potash plant on Wednesday Nov. 3, 2010 near Rocanville, Sask. Rocanville is approx. 250 k.m.'s east of Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Troy Fleece
    Share

    An employee at Nutrien’s potash operation near Rocanville, Sask. was killed over the weekend, according to the company.

    In an email to CTV News, the Saskatoon-based fertilizer giant confirmed that an employee working in the railcar loading facility at its potash mine near Rocanville was fatally injured on the afternoon of May 19.

    As a result, operations at the mine have been shut down as an investigation gets underway.

    “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends as well as to our colleagues who will also be impacted during this very difficult time,” Nutrien said in the message.

    The company went on to say that its current focus is ensuring support services are available to everyone involved.

    In an update, Nutrien stated that authorities had conducted investigations at the site and the company was carrying out its own investigations.

    Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety confirmed it was notified of the workplace fatality – but could not comment further.

    Operations at Nutrien's Rocanville facility are expected to start back up on May 22.

    Rocanaville Potash is located approximately 250 kilometres east of Regina.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News