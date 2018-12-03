

Shawn Slaght, CTV Regina





The number of workplace fatalities in Saskatchewan is on the rise, causing concern for the provincial government.

So far this year there have been 47 workplace deaths.

Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Don Morgan says this is a drastic increase from previous years when incidents are usually in the 30s.

The Humboldt Broncos bus accident, one of the biggest single incidents of workplace fatalities, also brought up the tally with six people killed on the job.

“But even if you take the six out it’s still unacceptably high,” Morgan said. “I’ve met with the staff at OHS and bizarrely enough one of the fatalities we had was a deputy minister who had a heart attack and died at work.”

The minister has asked Occupational Health and Safety to develop better targeted strategies to bring down the numbers.