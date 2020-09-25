Advertisement
Yorkton gym potentially exposed to coronavirus: SHA
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person or persons visited a Yorkton gym while likely infectious with COVID-19.
The affected times when the individual or individuals visited the Pumphouse Athletic Club are:
- Sept. 18 - 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Sept 19 - 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The SHA asks anyone who visited the business during the affected times to self monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Should they appear, residents are urged to self isolate immediately and arrange for testing by calling the HealthLine at 811.
In a Facebook post Friday night, the business says the entire facility was sprayed with an electrostatic sprayer the evening of Sept. 18 and again on Wednesday.