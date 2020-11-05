YORKTON -- Christmas is still more than a month and a half away, but communities are already planning how annual celebrations will take place.

In Yorkton, the Santa Claus parade is taking a different approach to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

"We came across another community that is doing one that is called a reverse parade. We decided to look into ours and see if that would work for us," Donna Brothwell, Executive Director for the Yorkton Business Improvement District, said.

Yorkton's first ever reverse Santa Claus parade will see spectators driving through a route of stationary floats at the end of November. Parade Marshal Andrew Rae says they’re hoping for at least the same amount of floats as last year and even more lights.

"If anyone's been to a Terriers game they know the size of the Gallagher Center parking lot. We want to fill it with floats and fill it with light, fill it with I guess the official start of the Christmas season in Yorkton, "Rae said.

Spectators will get to enjoy the parade from the warmth of their own vehicles, but organizes are asking visitors to keep those inside to your family cohorts.

"Unfortunately we were hoping to be able to provide bus transportation services for individuals, but unfortunately we can't do that," the parade marshal said.

In their vehicles, spectators will enter the reverse parade via the Broadway drive entrance near the Tim Horton’s and will exit at the lights near the main entrance. The exact route is yet to be determined as registration for floats are still coming in.

Spectator vehicle information and Christmas music will be broadcast for the parade.

"I think that it's going to be an excitement, we want lots of people to attend, we want people to come out enjoy themselves and be safe." Brothwell said.

Organizers are hopeful people will bring their wallets and their pocketbooks, as they’ll be accepting donations of monetary and non-perishable items for local charities.

Cars can start entering the parade at 5:30 pm on November 28.