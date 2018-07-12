

Update: RCMP say the man has been found.

Yorkton Municipal RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a man that was last seen at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre Wednesday night.

RCMP say the missing man, 65, was last spotted wearing a house coat and a hospital gown at around 10:30 around the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information on the man's whereabouts to contact Yorkton Municipal RCMP.