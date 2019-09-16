Yorkton Terriers forward Greg Mulhall has been suspended 25 games by the SJHL, after a hit on Melville Millionaires goalie Berk Berkeliev on Saturday night.

The league announced the suspension in a tweet on Monday, citing the reason as “match/attempt to injure.”

Mulhall was given a two minute roughing penalty and a 10-minute misconduct in the game following the hit.

In a tweet, Melville said Berk was taken to hospital following the hit, but was released on Sunday morning.

This is the longest suspension the SJHL has handed out since it started posting its disciplinary reports online for the 2013-2014 season.

The back half of the season opening home and home series in Melville was a rough one, finishing with 43 penalties for 228 minutes between the two teams.

Melville came out on top, beating the Terriers 7-2.